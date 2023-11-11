GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading 8.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.29. 28,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 216,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPRK. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

GeoPark Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $541.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. GeoPark had a return on equity of 112.86% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

