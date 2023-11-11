GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Up 8.1% Following Dividend Announcement

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 28,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 216,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GPRK. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, August 14th.

GeoPark Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $541.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. GeoPark had a return on equity of 112.86% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 9.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,836,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 151,955 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 168,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Articles

