Gina Mastantuono Sells 88 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00.
- On Monday, October 9th, Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54.
- On Monday, August 21st, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $15,950.00.
- On Friday, August 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $15,517.90.
- On Monday, August 14th, Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $293,945.96.
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $634.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $572.65 and its 200-day moving average is $550.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $636.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.