Gina Mastantuono Sells 88 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54.

On Monday, August 21st, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $15,950.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $15,517.90.

On Monday, August 14th, Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $293,945.96.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $634.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $572.65 and its 200-day moving average is $550.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $636.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.