Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.57. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 707 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Blue Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -528.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

