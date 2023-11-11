goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$162.88.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$124.36 on Wednesday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a current ratio of 36.85 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$114.06.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of C$302.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.9791667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

