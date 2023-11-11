Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Director Sells C$35,530.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) Director Ronald William Royal sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total value of C$35,530.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

TSE GTE opened at C$8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$285.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.68. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$17.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GTE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

