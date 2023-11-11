Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 11,866 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Guild Stock Up 9.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,085,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

