GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $66.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

