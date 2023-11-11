Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 372 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,265 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPM stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
