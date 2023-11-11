Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HVT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $473.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

