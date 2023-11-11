Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

In other news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

