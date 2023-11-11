HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 22,297 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,297 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 1,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

