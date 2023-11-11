HC Wainwright Comments on Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 704.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 719,366 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 626.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 223,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.