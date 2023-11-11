HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
