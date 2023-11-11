HC Wainwright Lowers Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target to $16.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RANI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

RANI stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

