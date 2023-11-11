HC Wainwright Lowers Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target to $19.00

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of TYRA opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $505.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after buying an additional 767,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

