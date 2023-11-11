HC Wainwright Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNLI. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $32,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $32,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $65,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $519,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

