Head to Head Analysis: Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) & Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brenntag and Sherwin-Williams, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 0 0 0 0 N/A Sherwin-Williams 1 5 9 0 2.53

Sherwin-Williams has a consensus target price of $287.44, indicating a potential upside of 12.42%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than Brenntag.

Dividends

Profitability

Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brenntag pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

This table compares Brenntag and Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag N/A N/A N/A Sherwin-Williams 10.50% 78.92% 11.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Brenntag shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brenntag and Sherwin-Williams’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag N/A N/A N/A $2.32 32.31 Sherwin-Williams $22.15 billion 2.95 $2.02 billion $9.34 27.37

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than Brenntag. Sherwin-Williams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenntag, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats Brenntag on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. The company was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in the North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

