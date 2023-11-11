Head to Head Contrast: PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Free Report) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of PowerSchool shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of PowerSchool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Net Medical Xpress Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A PowerSchool -2.53% 7.42% 3.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerSchool 0 1 11 0 2.92

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and PowerSchool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PowerSchool has a consensus price target of $27.36, indicating a potential upside of 26.92%. Given PowerSchool’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and PowerSchool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerSchool $630.68 million 6.88 -$20.79 million ($0.11) -196.00

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerSchool.

Volatility and Risk

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerSchool has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PowerSchool beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools. It also provides physicians; administrative services, such as credentialing, program management, and call center management; and integration services, including electronic prescription software, prior authorization software, laboratory and malpractice insurance, large scale provider scheduling, medical translation, and rounding services. In addition, the company offers staffing and recruiting services, and diagnostic and clinical services, as well as amazon cloud services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.