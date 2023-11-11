Head to Head Survey: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) vs. AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -50.65% -0.46% -0.17% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.32 billion 0.89 $173.38 million ($5.50) -1.72 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sunrun and AER Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sunrun and AER Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 6 16 0 2.73 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun currently has a consensus target price of $25.27, indicating a potential upside of 167.72%.

Risk and Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

