Heather L. Hasson Sells 40,691 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.38. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Raymond James downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

