Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

