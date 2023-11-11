Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Lessened by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,518,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,309,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,728,000 after buying an additional 476,481 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,355,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,623,000 after buying an additional 100,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HIW. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

HIW stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

