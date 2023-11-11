Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 6.3% After Earnings Beat

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. 183,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 853,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMX. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

