Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 183,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 853,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.