Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,812 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,525,000 after buying an additional 748,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

