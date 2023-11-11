Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.88. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 361,697 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 298,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

