HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

HP stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. HP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HP by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,249,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

