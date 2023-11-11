Human Investing LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Human Investing LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

