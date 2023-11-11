Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt Sells 320 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $229.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $241.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.86.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.