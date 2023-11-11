Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.42. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 3,224,259 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUT

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $481.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 121.54%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.