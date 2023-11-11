ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Trading Down 7%

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.21 and last traded at $80.63. 81,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 197,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.86.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.