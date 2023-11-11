Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$86.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a C$80.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$84.94.

TSE:IMO opened at C$77.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.92. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$60.19 and a one year high of C$85.11. The company has a market cap of C$42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

