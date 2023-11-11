Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) vs. Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) and Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Imperial Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Holly Energy Partners pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Holly Energy Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Petroleum and Holly Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Holly Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Given Holly Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holly Energy Partners is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Holly Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Holly Energy Partners 40.97% 25.34% 8.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Holly Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $191.76 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Holly Energy Partners $547.48 million 4.79 $216.78 million $1.89 10.98

Holly Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

