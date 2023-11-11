InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) & Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Critical Analysis

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) and Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InMode and Nova Eye Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get InMode alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 4 2 0 2.33 Nova Eye Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.69%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Nova Eye Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

65.5% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Nova Eye Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InMode and Nova Eye Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $454.27 million 3.56 $161.52 million $2.10 9.29 Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A $0.01 13.70

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Eye Medical. InMode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova Eye Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Nova Eye Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 36.18% 31.72% 28.43% Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

InMode beats Nova Eye Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Nova Eye Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma in Australia, the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma; iTrack Advance, a canaloplasty microcatheter; Molteno3, a glaucoma drainage device to treat patients with severe or complex glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration. The company was formerly known as Ellex Medical Lasers Limited and changed its name to Nova Eye Medical Limited in July 2020. Nova Eye Medical Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Kent Town, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.