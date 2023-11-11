Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293,127 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Innovid were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innovid during the first quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the first quarter worth $44,000. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Innovid by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,052,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,879 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the first quarter worth $733,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTV opened at $1.22 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilad Shany bought 45,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,265,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,228.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilad Shany bought 45,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,265,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,228.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvika Netter bought 50,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,010,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,698.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,800 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Innovid from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Innovid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

