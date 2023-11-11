Insider Buying: Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL) Insider Acquires £29,837.04 in Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Dimond purchased 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £29,837.04 ($36,831.30).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Price Performance

ASL stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.94 and a beta of 1.33. Aberforth Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 1,126 ($13.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,428 ($17.63).

About Aberforth Smaller Companies

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

