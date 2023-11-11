Insider Buying: Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL) Insider Acquires £29,837.04 in Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Dimond purchased 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £29,837.04 ($36,831.30).
Aberforth Smaller Companies Price Performance
ASL stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.94 and a beta of 1.33. Aberforth Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 1,126 ($13.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,428 ($17.63).
About Aberforth Smaller Companies
