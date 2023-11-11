Insider Buying: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 929.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,437 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 362,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 155,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1,651.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

