Insider Buying: Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia acquired 500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 321 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £1,605,000 ($1,981,236.88).
Amit Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 6th, Amit Bhatia bought 2,300,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £7,774,000 ($9,596,346.13).
Breedon Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 324 ($4.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 308.94. Breedon Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 266.90 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($4.94).
Breedon Group Increases Dividend
About Breedon Group
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Breedon Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.