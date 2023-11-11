Insider Buying: Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia acquired 500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 321 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £1,605,000 ($1,981,236.88).

Amit Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Breedon Group alerts:

On Friday, October 6th, Amit Bhatia bought 2,300,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £7,774,000 ($9,596,346.13).

Breedon Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 324 ($4.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 308.94. Breedon Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 266.90 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($4.94).

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

About Breedon Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,437.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.