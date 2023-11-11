Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £145.44 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £145.44 ($179.53).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 876 ($10.81) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($183.83).

On Tuesday, September 26th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,267 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.27), for a total value of £160,301.44 ($197,878.58).

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 1.1 %

LON:CBG opened at GBX 783 ($9.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 823.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 870.12. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 721.83 ($8.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,139 ($14.06).

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.50. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,830.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on CBG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($11.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.58) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.75 ($13.00).

View Our Latest Analysis on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.