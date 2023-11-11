Insider Buying: Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Buys £125,213.17 in Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Duffy bought 266,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £125,213.17 ($154,565.08).
Petra Diamonds Stock Up 1.3 %
PDL opened at GBX 43.80 ($0.54) on Friday. Petra Diamonds Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.50 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £85.06 million, a P/E ratio of -99.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.91.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
