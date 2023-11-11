Insider Buying: Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Buys £125,213.17 in Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Duffy bought 266,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £125,213.17 ($154,565.08).

Petra Diamonds Stock Up 1.3 %

PDL opened at GBX 43.80 ($0.54) on Friday. Petra Diamonds Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.50 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £85.06 million, a P/E ratio of -99.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.91.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

