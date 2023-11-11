Insider Buying: Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Insider Acquires £463.64 in Stock

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 173 shares of Schroder Income Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £463.64 ($572.32).

Schroder Income Growth Price Performance

Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.26) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £183.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,147.83 and a beta of 0.89. Schroder Income Growth has a one year low of GBX 247 ($3.05) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.00).

Schroder Income Growth Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Schroder Income Growth’s payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

