Insider Buying: Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Insider Acquires $40,006.96 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

TRIN opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

