Insider Buying: Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Insider Acquires $40,006.96 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Trinity Capital Stock Performance
TRIN opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.37.
Trinity Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Capital
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Read More
