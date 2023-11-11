Insider Buying: XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Acquires $119,565.00 in Stock

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XPO stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 268.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

