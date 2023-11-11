Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $60,310.24 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $216.29.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.