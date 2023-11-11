Insider Selling: NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 242,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

