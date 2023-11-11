Insider Selling: NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NNN REIT Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
NNN REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 106.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NNN REIT
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NNN REIT
- How to Invest in Energy
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.