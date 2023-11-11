Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Insider Sells $37,785.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $15.49 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after buying an additional 222,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after buying an additional 356,735 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,634,000.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

