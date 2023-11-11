Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $53,716.80 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.41 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Tenable by 5.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 36.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tenable by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tenable by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

