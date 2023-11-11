Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 334 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $35,407.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,225.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.2 %

TNET opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TriNet Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

