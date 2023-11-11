Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $4,331,250.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $373.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

